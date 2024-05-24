BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 2,270 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 454.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,641 shares of company stock worth $1,254,877 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $209.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.58. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $213.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

