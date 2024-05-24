BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $473,000 in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMPH. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 859.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

AMPH opened at $43.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

