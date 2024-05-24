BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 175 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,311,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 15,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.73. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

