Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 931,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CFG opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

