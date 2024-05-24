BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 5,309 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 128.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 502,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $49.95 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

