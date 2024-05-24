BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $26,049.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,567 shares of company stock valued at $14,114,924. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

