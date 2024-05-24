BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 71,669 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,669 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after buying an additional 947,115 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $33,105,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2,331.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 363,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 348,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,567,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,895,000 after purchasing an additional 321,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,684,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

CALM stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.62 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

