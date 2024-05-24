BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $462,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,541 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

