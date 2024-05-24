Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 6,788 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80.
Block Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Block by 4.4% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Block by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
