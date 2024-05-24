Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 6,788 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80.

Block Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Block by 4.4% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Block by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

