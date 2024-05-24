Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider James Scott Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider James Scott bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$69,000.00 ($46,000.00).

James Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, James Scott purchased 400,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$53,200.00 ($35,466.67).

Boom Logistics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60.

Boom Logistics Company Profile

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions to mining and resources, infrastructure and construction, wind, energy, and utilities, industrial maintenance, and telecommunications sectors in Australia. It offers cranes, such as mobile and crawler cranes, travel towers, access equipment, and associated services.

