AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) CEO Michael Tiedemann Purchases 20,000 Shares

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Tiedemann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Tiedemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Tiedemann bought 40,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $181,600.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Tiedemann acquired 60,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $279,600.00.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

Shares of ALTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 4,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,504. AlTi Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in AlTi Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 78.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 15.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

See Also

