Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Senior Officer Brian Kaner Buys 600 Shares of Stock

May 24th, 2024

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYDGet Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:BYD traded up C$1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$234.22. 2,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$269.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$228.56 and a twelve month high of C$324.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

