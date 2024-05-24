Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Senior Officer Brian Kaner Buys 600 Shares of Stock

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:BYD traded up C$1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$234.22. 2,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$269.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$228.56 and a twelve month high of C$324.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

