Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) CEO Jason Stabell Buys 14,708 Shares

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Stabell purchased 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $78,687.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Stabell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Jason Stabell bought 6,300 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,768.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Jason Stabell purchased 18,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $97,125.00.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,635. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.70%.

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

