Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) President Dale Irwin Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) President Dale Irwin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,334.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dale Irwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Dale Irwin sold 5,646 shares of Greenidge Generation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $23,600.28.

Greenidge Generation Stock Performance

GREE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 40,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $9.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:GREE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.61% of Greenidge Generation at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

