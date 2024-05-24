Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.10. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $121.85 and a 12-month high of $168.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.