Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,277,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 671.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,755,000 after acquiring an additional 122,110 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $268.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.14 and its 200 day moving average is $327.35. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

