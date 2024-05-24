Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $696,000 Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,549,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.43. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $38.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $6,138,988.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,560,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $6,138,988.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,560,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,881,892 shares of company stock worth $565,778,106 over the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

