36,247 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 106.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 95.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 200,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 97,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $1,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $415,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

