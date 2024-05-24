Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,470,000 after buying an additional 939,861 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,870.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,031,000 after buying an additional 260,122 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after acquiring an additional 200,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 149,043 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

