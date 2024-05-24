Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,916 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

