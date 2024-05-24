Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Echelon Wealth Partners

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Bunker Hill Mining Trading Down 6.1 %

OTCMKTS:BHLL opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Bunker Hill Mining has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

