UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,161,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,092 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $77,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 83,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VYMI opened at $70.23 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.