Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,920 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $73,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $257.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.57. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,432. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

