Stephen Johnston Sells 3,239 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 202.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.