Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,588 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATC opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.60. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $73.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

