The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CLX opened at $131.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.78.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

