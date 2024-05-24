Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $345.81 and last traded at $347.00. Approximately 38,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 61,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.36.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.22 and its 200-day moving average is $344.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

