Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $345.81 and last traded at $347.00. Approximately 38,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 61,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.8 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cavco Industries
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.