Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.64

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 7986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 38.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,873,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 520,697 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,776 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 102,793 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 227.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

