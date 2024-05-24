Citigroup Upgrades Gannett (NYSE:GCI) to Neutral

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.60 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.95. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.
Gannett Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $3.45 on Friday. Gannett has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.
Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%.
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.
