Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.
BILI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.
Bilibili Stock Down 12.4 %
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 143,881 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $14,849,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $6,632,000. SIH Partners LLLP raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 761.2% in the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 429,760 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $3,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
