Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.8 million-$246.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.6 million. Endava also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.410-1.430 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAVA. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.14. Endava has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

