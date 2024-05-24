Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $534,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $299.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.39. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $304.09.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

