DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on July 12th

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

