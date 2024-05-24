Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $315,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $847.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.26 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $895.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

