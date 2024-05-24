Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,623 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.64. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

