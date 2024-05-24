UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,345,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496,927 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $69,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,517,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after acquiring an additional 123,175 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 183,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 75,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 261,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,779 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $33.40.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

