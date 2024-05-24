Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 592 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.58 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

