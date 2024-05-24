Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,314,000 after purchasing an additional 137,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,923,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,682,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $112.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $117.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

