Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Position Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.39.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,183 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $381.12 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.79.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

