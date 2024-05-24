CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CFO Daniel K. Mahoney Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total transaction of $174,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRAI stock opened at $170.25 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $178.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.80%. On average, analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CRA International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CRA International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of CRA International from $151.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRAI

About CRA International

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.