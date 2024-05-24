Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.41 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,164,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,494,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,512,000 after purchasing an additional 603,771 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,677,000 after purchasing an additional 586,661 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,157,000 after acquiring an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

