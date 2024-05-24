IMC Chicago LLC Invests $249,000 in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 20.35% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples at the end of the most recent quarter.
ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SZK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.
About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.