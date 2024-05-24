IMC Chicago LLC Invests $249,000 in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 20.35% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SZK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.

Get ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples alerts:

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples

(Free Report)

Read More

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.