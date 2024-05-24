IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 3.19% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Up 3.5 %

BIS traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $17.73. 4,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,473. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

