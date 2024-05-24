IMC Chicago LLC Decreases Position in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)

IMC Chicago LLC cut its position in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.79% of ProShares UltraShort Euro worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Euro Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EUO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $32.16.

ProShares UltraShort Euro Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Euro (EUO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Dollar per Euro index. The fund provides a -200% exposure to the daily performance of the EUR spot price against the US dollar as measured by Bloomberg. EUO was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

