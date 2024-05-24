IMC Chicago LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMUB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 2,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.2878 dividend. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

