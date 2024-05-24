IMC Chicago LLC Invests $343,000 in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GGLL traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,475. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80.
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
