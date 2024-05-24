Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,180 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $126.21. 138,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.00. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

