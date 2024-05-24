Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $1,265.00 at UBS Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 price target (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $963.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK traded up $108.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,012.77. The stock had a trading volume of 215,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,562. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $1,031.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $871.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $790.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

