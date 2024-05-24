Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.30)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0-$77.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.60 million.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,872. The stock has a market cap of $270.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.35. Domo has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $18.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $384,563.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,367. 14.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Articles

