Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Director Brett Widney Hoge Acquires 33,685 Shares of Stock

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) Director Brett Widney Hoge purchased 33,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $16,842.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,085 shares in the company, valued at $144,542.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sacks Parente Golf Price Performance

SPGC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,177. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 130.52% and a negative net margin of 804.76%.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

